ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,752.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ZEON has a market cap of $19.91 million and $287,752.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 109.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00768236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020877 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.07 or 0.04624088 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.