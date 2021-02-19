Zero Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,671,609 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

