Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $61,348.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,184.06 or 0.02116305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

