ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.64 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $12.64 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00064400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00080744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00453698 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

