ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Reaches $236,749.14

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $236,749.14 and $50.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

