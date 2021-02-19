Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GHC opened at $608.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $617.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.