Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $2,270,441.25 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

