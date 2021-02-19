Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $394,164.24 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total value of $394,164.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

