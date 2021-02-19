Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $1,989,083.04 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,989,083.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.