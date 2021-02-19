ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 829,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 979,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

