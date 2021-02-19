ZPER (ZPR) Tops One Day Volume of $593.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 201.6% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $790,350.29 and approximately $593.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00078512 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 270.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010233 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

