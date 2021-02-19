Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.98% of Zscaler worth $1,334,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $223.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.99 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

