Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zumiez by 51.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

