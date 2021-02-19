Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.42. 4,851,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,386,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

ZYNE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.