$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 780,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.