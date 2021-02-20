$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.
GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
NYSE GFL traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 780,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.