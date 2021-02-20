-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 4,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The company has a market cap of $183.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

