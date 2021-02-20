-$0.50 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $332,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

