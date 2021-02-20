0Chain (ZCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,854.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.17 million and $892,854.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

