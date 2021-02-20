0x Trading Down 17% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. 0x has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $337.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

