0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $2.32 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.