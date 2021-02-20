0xcert Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10,300.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00826355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.14 or 0.04899867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018412 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

