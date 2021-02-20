$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $136.79 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

