$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

