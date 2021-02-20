$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

