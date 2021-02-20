$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

