$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

