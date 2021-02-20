$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 64.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $560,000.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.18.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

