10,900 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.40.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.