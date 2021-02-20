120,810 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,327,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,470,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

