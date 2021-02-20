1,232,844 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,538,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 13.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 2.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. 467,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

