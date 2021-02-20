$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

CRON opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.