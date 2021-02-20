165,483 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 898,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 367,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,952. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.