1inch 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $476.26 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $803.38 million and approximately $476.26 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,397,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

