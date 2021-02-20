1World Market Cap Tops $4.97 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $13,036.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.82 or 0.00830108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00056975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.04791154 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

