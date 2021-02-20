$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $20.41 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $81.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.59 million to $81.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $82.53 million to $83.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

