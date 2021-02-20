$22.27 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report sales of $22.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37,016.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $122.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $258.83 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

