22,820 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 1,925,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,293. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,372,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,276,140.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,001 shares of company stock worth $38,870,466. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

