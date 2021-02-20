$240.33 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce sales of $240.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

