253,421 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,098. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

