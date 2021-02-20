26,200 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

