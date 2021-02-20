$266.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $266.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.90 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $239.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

