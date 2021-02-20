$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

