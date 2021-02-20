$31.20 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $133.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $136.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.