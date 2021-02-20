3,209 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Roku by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

