35,737 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

