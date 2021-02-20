366,441 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 366,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,383.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

