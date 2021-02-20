3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

