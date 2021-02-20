3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $176.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

