$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.54, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

