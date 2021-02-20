405,821 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,301,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

